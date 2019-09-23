Kames Capital Plc Holds Holding in Boingo Wireless (WIFI); Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Price Declined While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Raised by $808,682 Its Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 17,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 154,980 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 137,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 9.12M shares traded or 212.09% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 1216.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 580,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 628,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, up from 47,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 562,845 shares traded. Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

More notable recent Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Acquires Wifi Router Startup Eero – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boingo Wireless Stock Popped 10% This Morning – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DZS Selected by GTD Group for Whole Home Managed Wi-Fi – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 628,321 were accumulated by Kames Cap Public Limited Company. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Awm Investment owns 381,246 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 15,987 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 253,023 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0.03% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. 277 were accumulated by Kistler. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners invested in 863,934 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 10,756 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. First Republic Investment Management Inc owns 14,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial stated it has 0% in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 16,222 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 13,724 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 253,443 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,768 shares to 310,846 shares, valued at $53.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 79,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,925 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 16,403 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Comm accumulated 25,735 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 9,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 60,340 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Adage Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 278,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2% or 125,996 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 93,206 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 35,929 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Co Lta reported 5,447 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 1.36M shares or 0.04% of the stock.