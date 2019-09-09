Kames Capital Plc Holding in Illumina (ILMN) Raised by $29.61 Million as Stock Declined; Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position as Shares Rose

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 1369.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 95,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,479 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $268.68. About 681,862 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 234,369 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,890 shares to 164,332 shares, valued at $36.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,598 shares, and cut its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares to 886,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $137.25M for 13.15 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.