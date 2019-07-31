Kames Capital Plc Has Upped Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $29.61 Million; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered Holding

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 1369.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 95,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,479 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $302.95. About 669,274 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 228,398 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP) by 8.27 million shares to 8.47M shares, valued at $475.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 695,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was sold by Dadswell Charles. The insider EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110. Shares for $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78,069 shares to 441,386 shares, valued at $23.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 123,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,122 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc..

