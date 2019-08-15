Kames Capital Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $339,690; Goodman Financial Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $309,720

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 2,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 338,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.26M, down from 340,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $184.9. About 128,182 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $14.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1777.56. About 2.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems’ acquires New York edtech company – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

