Kames Capital Plc Has Raised Position in Servicenow (NOW); As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Declined, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.00 Million

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 29,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.12M, up from 360,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $302.32. About 839,162 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 12,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,412 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 49,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 19.61M shares traded or 77.66% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%)

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $381,564 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, January 14. 7,750 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.71M were sold by Schneider David. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17M worth of stock. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of stock. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7.