Kames Capital Plc Has Raised Mccormick Company (MKC) Position By $331,800; Cpi Card Group (PMTS) Shorts Down By 1.66%

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. The company has market cap of $33.00 million. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Debit and Credit, U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 800,714 shares. First Financial In reported 335 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 32,227 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 12,550 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.07% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). United Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Farmers Bancorp holds 300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 1,861 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.12% or 3,425 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cap Global stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). City Communication has 57 shares. Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0.72% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Kames Capital Plc decreased Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) stake by 2,360 shares to 101,508 valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) stake by 39,839 shares and now owns 178,896 shares. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Coorporated (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Coorporated has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -10.02% below currents $164.11 stock price. McCormick & Coorporated had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 20.