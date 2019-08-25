Kames Capital Plc Has Raised Its Holding in Tetra Tech (TTEK) as Stock Price Rose; United Services Automobile Association Has Boosted Healthequity (HQY) Position by $3.44 Million

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 449.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 47,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 57,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 10,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 541,588 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 85,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.71 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 346,685 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) to S&P MidCap 400; Vector Group (VGR) to S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech Wins Two U.S. EPA Superfund Contracts with Combined Value of $132 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2,360 shares to 101,508 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 39,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,896 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,057 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 256,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Everence Capital Mgmt holds 7,820 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 351,116 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 10,103 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 197,088 are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Franklin invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.06% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Profund Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 1,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 84,281 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 0.05% or 31,876 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 33,262 shares.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthequity Inc (HQY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HealthEquity takes out WageWorks for $51.35 per share – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Acquire WageWorks for $2 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.