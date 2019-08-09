Kames Capital Plc Has Raised By $2.41 Million Its Xylem (XYL) Position; Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Has 1 Sentiment

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (OFED) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.60, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 9 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold stakes in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 153,758 shares, up from 153,742 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oconee Federal Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Kames Capital Plc increased Xylem Inc. (XYL) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 30,500 shares as Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 693,148 shares with $54.79 million value, up from 662,648 last quarter. Xylem Inc. now has $14.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 836,455 shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 17,400 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 21,090 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Exane Derivatives has 10 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 20,050 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated, California-based fund reported 134,977 shares. Everence Capital holds 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 9,340 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il owns 2,634 shares. Patten Grp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,817 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 0.11% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.18% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Family Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,860 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd holds 684 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.14% or 12.01M shares. Water Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 34,428 shares stake.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 6.63% above currents $77.21 stock price. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $93 target.

Kames Capital Plc decreased Two Harbors Investment Corp. stake by 258,122 shares to 613,860 valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stake by 51,467 shares and now owns 477,840 shares. Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:OFED) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grand Canyon Education Shrugs Off Concerns, Posts Solid Quarter – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 1,409 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) has declined 19.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. for 22,902 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 109 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,791 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $131.72 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 36.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.