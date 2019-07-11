Kames Capital Plc Has Lowered Its Position in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by $4.14 Million; As United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stock Declined, Proshare Advisors Has Raised by $1.90 Million Its Stake

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 78,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 441,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, down from 519,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 122,860 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 52,898 shares as the company's stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 585,641 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 532,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 15,752 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,616 shares to 302,766 shares, valued at $17.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl has invested 0.29% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Palladium Partners Limited Company has 17,071 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Nebraska-based First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.34% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Paloma Prtnrs holds 13,900 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability Com holds 85,716 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 1.20 million shares. Starr International Company invested in 5,064 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 69,327 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 20,057 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 7,332 shares. 12,634 were reported by Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% or 24,115 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). 858,116 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "United Bank Chooses Verafin – Business Wire" on January 07, 2019

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $153.07 million for 26.82 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 Wright Mary Ann sold $80,828 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 1,564 shares. BRONSON JOSEPH R also sold $273,369 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Friday, February 1. DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750 worth of stock.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 95,503 shares to 102,479 shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Networks Inc. by 31,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).