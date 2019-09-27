Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $15.22 Million; Hgk Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Petroleu (OXY)

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 68,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 139,877 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.24 million, up from 71,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $240.86. About 8.43 million shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – Mercury News: Source: Tesla shareholders OK compensation package for Musk; 05/03/2018 – Yann Brandt: Breaking: SunPower Adds Tesla, sonnen to Equinox Home Solar Systems; 31/05/2018 – TESLA WELCOMES SANJAY SHAH AND JAN OEHMICKE; 13/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS EXCESSIVE AUTOMATION AT TESLA WAS A MISTAKE; 28/03/2018 – Tesla tumbles 5%, bond yield races higher after Moody’s cut; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Solomon to Succeed Blankfein, Tesla Stalkers; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Woes Dent Musk’s Fortune and Chances on $2.6 Billion Grant

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleu (OXY) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 94,140 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 86,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,953 shares to 56,413 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) by 3,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,614 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.38% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 56,664 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc holds 5,407 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 128,456 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co accumulated 5.06 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Raymond James Na holds 144,708 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Johnson Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 60 shares. Investors holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 2.01 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.14% or 6.93 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Vanguard Grp holds 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 62.79 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Piedmont Inv Incorporated owns 105,381 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla Looks Unstoppable – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Jumps as Mnuchin Confirms Trade Talks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Probe of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) crash points to Autopilot â€˜overrelianceâ€™ – Live Trading News” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Optimism – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,768 shares to 310,846 shares, valued at $53.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,992 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,800 are held by Gladius Cap Limited Partnership. Keybank National Association Oh owns 2,780 shares. The California-based Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Webster Comml Bank N A invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). National Asset Management owns 1,428 shares. Silvercrest Asset stated it has 921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T stated it has 1,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment accumulated 8,825 shares. Optimum Advsr has 2 shares. Wade G W & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,365 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.37% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 21,497 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 2,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yakira Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% or 1,847 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). B Riley Wealth Management Inc invested in 1,279 shares or 0.04% of the stock.