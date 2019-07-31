Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted By $4.07 Million Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding; Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) Sentiment Is 1.08

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 14 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 13 reduced and sold holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.12 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Kames Capital Plc increased Ansys Inc. (ANSS) stake by 6.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 22,382 shares as Ansys Inc. (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 345,248 shares with $63.06 million value, up from 322,866 last quarter. Ansys Inc. now has $17.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.8. About 240,360 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity. THURK MICHAEL sold $601,060 worth of stock.

Kames Capital Plc decreased Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) stake by 40,535 shares to 606,886 valued at $95.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Two Harbors Investment Corp. stake by 258,122 shares and now owns 613,860 shares. Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has 0.08% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Crestwood Grp Ltd holds 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 1,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 1,664 are owned by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 125,947 shares. British Columbia Invest reported 53,868 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 46,974 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bokf Na owns 1,355 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster State Bank N A has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Aristotle Cap Limited Com has invested 2.84% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 8,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys has $22100 highest and $185 lowest target. $200.83’s average target is -3.35% below currents $207.8 stock price. Ansys had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Thursday, February 28. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Buy” rating and $203 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 63,590 shares traded. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) has risen 5.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust for 155,030 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Llc owns 26,664 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.16% invested in the company for 22,814 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 134,479 shares.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $626.08 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 31.37 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.