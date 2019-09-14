Kames Capital Plc Has Cut Its Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) as Share Price Declined; Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $1.75 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 16,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 25,085 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 41,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 76,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wells Fargo Brings 75th LIFT Homeownership Program to New Jersey – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 152,081 shares to 479,335 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.40M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

