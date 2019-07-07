Kames Capital Plc Has Cut Holding in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by $4.14 Million; As National Instrs (NATI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 78,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 441,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, down from 519,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 489,403 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 19,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 27,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 362,356 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Llc owns 0.13% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 49,005 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 19,588 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 254,549 were reported by D E Shaw &. Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Jackson Wealth Limited Com owns 38,779 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 178,978 shares. Ckw Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Profund Limited Liability Corp reported 35,992 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 277,691 shares. Goelzer Invest Management Incorporated owns 0.61% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 121,874 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.89% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 112,391 shares. Stevens Cap Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 6,756 shares. Enterprise Financial holds 803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 850 shares.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $153.07M for 26.40 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. The insider DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750. BERGMAN JAMES R also sold $802,297 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares. BRONSON JOSEPH R also sold $273,369 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Friday, February 1.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 201,872 shares to 449,304 shares, valued at $88.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,140 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,002 shares to 80,411 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 335,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc has 11,924 shares. Hengehold Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 6,701 shares. Menta Capital Limited Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 698,817 shares. 3,400 are owned by Numerixs Investment Technology. Twin Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,830 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 6,937 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Llc owns 27,429 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.11% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.01% or 4,565 shares in its portfolio. 307,075 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Enterprise Corporation has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce holds 0% or 110 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $363,025 activity. LE DUY LOAN T bought $88,565 worth of stock or 2,028 shares.