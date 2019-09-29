Kames Capital Plc Has Cut By $899,000 Its Chevron (CVX) Position; Colony Group Increased By $3.31 Million Its Ventas (VTR) Holding

Kames Capital Plc decreased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 1.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc sold 7,250 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 433,744 shares with $53.93M value, down from 440,994 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $225.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene

Colony Group Llc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 858.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 48,706 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Colony Group Llc holds 54,377 shares with $3.72M value, up from 5,671 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $27.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.13M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76

Colony Group Llc decreased Ishares S&P Smallcap Value Index (IJS) stake by 7,042 shares to 123,747 valued at $18.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kkr & Co Lp stake by 13,129 shares and now owns 47,643 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $6500 lowest target. $70.94’s average target is -3.68% below currents $73.65 stock price. Ventas had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Ltd Company holds 7,270 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 24,539 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 6,840 shares. Rafferty Asset holds 0.09% or 72,683 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.09% or 109,538 shares. Presima Inc accumulated 62,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co has 0.43% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 107,000 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Co holds 3,568 shares. Bp Public Limited reported 35,000 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc stated it has 265,820 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd reported 814 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Service Group has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 440 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 24.16% above currents $118.6 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ally Fincl reported 84,000 shares stake. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Axa has 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 552,791 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 4,630 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability owns 15,420 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 0.05% or 1.19M shares. The Ohio-based Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). National Asset Incorporated reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Btim Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 179,924 shares. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca, California-based fund reported 19,040 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.60M shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 6.24M shares. Compton Cap Ri holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,639 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 153,374 shares.

Kames Capital Plc increased The Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 7,412 shares to 69,752 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stake by 5,474 shares and now owns 29,037 shares. Arthur J. Gallagher Co. (NYSE:AJG) was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.