Kames Capital Plc Has Boosted By $460,980 Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Position; Antares Pharma Has 1.4 Sentiment

Kames Capital Plc increased Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) stake by 11.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 17,730 shares as Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 171,355 shares with $4.47M value, up from 153,625 last quarter. Zumiez Inc. now has $822.08M valuation. The stock increased 5.36% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 755,208 shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ)

Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 56 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 40 cut down and sold their positions in Antares Pharma Inc. The funds in our database reported: 58.77 million shares, down from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Antares Pharma Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $545.44 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. for 1.74 million shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 6.00 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 375,000 shares. The New York-based Jw Asset Management Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.07 million shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc. – Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2800 lowest target. $30’s average target is -5.27% below currents $31.67 stock price. Zumiez Inc. – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) rating on Thursday, August 29. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $2800 target. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”.

Kames Capital Plc decreased Bandwidth Inc. stake by 79,158 shares to 142,925 valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,555 shares and now owns 706,161 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 14,162 shares. Amer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 14,859 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 358,900 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc holds 33,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 26,220 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 1,319 shares. Kames Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 171,355 shares. Hood River Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.18% or 962,292 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 66 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 1,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake.