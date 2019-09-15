Kames Capital Plc Decreased Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Share Price Rose; As Cryolife (CRY) Market Value Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered by $461,100 Its Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc. (CRY) by 41.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 22,444 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 38,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 269,512 shares traded or 47.55% up from the average. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$65M; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 56,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 75,869 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.77 million, down from 132,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 383,587 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.56, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CRY shares while 33 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.39 million shares or 0.74% less from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75,654 were accumulated by Sector Pension Inv Board. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Company holds 26,263 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Int Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 27,095 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 175,684 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) or 34,149 shares. 3,149 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc. 610 are held by Cls Limited Company. 73,245 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Next Gru stated it has 242 shares. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 227,738 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.12% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) or 69,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 55,223 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,775 shares to 24,575 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. Adr by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Analysts await CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. CRY’s profit will be $1.50 million for 184.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 55.43 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 470 shares to 8,394 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 67,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assoc stated it has 1.36% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 546 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru Limited Partnership reported 68,524 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 5,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cap Impact Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 475 shares. 65,589 are held by Raymond James Associates. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0.07% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,879 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 7,195 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh owns 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,950 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 38,898 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.52 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.