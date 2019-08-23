Kames Capital Plc Decreased Its Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stake by $1.74 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Position

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 7,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 386,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.11 million, down from 393,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $392.2. About 132,685 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 76,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 4.17 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696.80M, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.83. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,318 shares. Cleararc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pinebridge Investments L P, a New York-based fund reported 15,980 shares. Blackrock reported 45.85 million shares stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Lc accumulated 3,010 shares. Leavell Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.15% or 7,769 shares. Amer Assets Invest Management Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,000 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.37M shares. Cap Investors invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Etrade Capital Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 37,643 shares. Texas-based Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Middleton And Ma invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 181,290 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 248,524 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 17,759 shares to 13.25 million shares, valued at $2.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aegon Nv (NYSE:AEG) by 333,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micro Focus International Plc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.55 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 80.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.