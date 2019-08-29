Kames Capital Plc Cut New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Stake by $6.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Valuation Rose, United American Securities Cut Its Stake

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $281.2. About 1.58 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 424,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 695,434 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 2.17M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ)

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares to 18,461 shares, valued at $32.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 844,408 shares. 1,786 were reported by Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc stated it has 43,759 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Lc owns 15,652 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability holds 0.67% or 395,196 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Com stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 613,985 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Davenport Commerce Ltd Liability holds 1.03% or 349,991 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roosevelt Investment Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 65,607 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has 10,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5,912 shares to 29,366 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 2,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Att Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pitcairn holds 0.09% or 49,818 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 85,384 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 624,000 shares stake. 190,003 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 163,536 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 119,670 shares. Carroll Finance Associates holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel invested 0.08% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Adirondack Communications owns 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Svcs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Com holds 1% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 177,595 shares. City Holding holds 0.02% or 3,600 shares.