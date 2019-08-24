Kames Capital Plc Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position by $20.86 Million; Stock Price Rose; Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shares Declined While Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 125,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 291,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.61M, down from 417,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – It belies the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/03/2018 – India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach; 12/03/2018 – Facebook Gets MLB, March Madness Time: Sports Business (Audio); 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 520,028 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.48 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.