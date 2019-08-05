Kames Capital Plc Cut By $1.42 Million Its Atrion (ATRI) Holding; Last Week Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keyera Corp. has $42 highest and $33 lowest target. $37’s average target is 10.25% above currents $33.56 stock price. Keyera Corp. had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities downgraded Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) rating on Monday, February 25. GMP Securities has “Hold” rating and $33 target. The stock of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. See Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) latest ratings:

Kames Capital Plc decreased Atrion Corporation (ATRI) stake by 17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc sold 1,623 shares as Atrion Corporation (ATRI)’s stock declined 11.86%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 7,924 shares with $6.96 million value, down from 9,547 last quarter. Atrion Corporation now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $770.4. About 24,126 shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 894 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 292 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Pnc Serv Group Inc holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 98,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 300 were reported by Paloma Partners Mgmt Com. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). 3,246 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio.

Kames Capital Plc increased Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) stake by 8,256 shares to 41,317 valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Msg Networks Inc. stake by 31,009 shares and now owns 101,430 shares. Host Hotels Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 617,446 shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Keyera Corp. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 5,307 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 450,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 121,046 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) for 155,556 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,998 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.05% or 24,093 shares. Westpac Banking owns 75,406 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 1.44M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.06% or 4,636 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) for 76,877 shares. Capstone Investment Lc reported 56,564 shares. Boston accumulated 28.58 million shares. Park Natl Oh has 0.02% invested in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) for 28,139 shares.

Keyera Corp. operates as an energy midstream firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. The firm operates through Gathering and Processing, and Liquids business units. It has a 20.65 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 15 raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants with approximately 5,000 kilometers to collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components.