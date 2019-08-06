Kames Capital Plc Boosted Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 146,863 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, up from 135,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 4.29 million shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 10,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 684,031 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.20M, up from 673,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 1.47M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust Company reported 0.02% stake. 4,530 were accumulated by S&Co Inc. California-based Capital Planning Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 38,084 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,689 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 60,125 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 50,304 were reported by Ww Asset Management. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Weybosset Rech Management Ltd holds 0.21% or 3,200 shares. Bp Plc owns 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 73,000 shares. Bartlett & Communications Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 42,278 shares. Foothills Asset Limited has 1.46% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 92,553 were reported by Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division. Shufro Rose & Ltd invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 25,000 shares to 72,300 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corp New by 34,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,500 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

