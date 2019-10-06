Kames Capital Plc Boosted Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Position by $318,500 as Shares Declined; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, down from 21,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 9.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 12,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 45,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 33,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 3.93 million shares traded or 48.76% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 40,859 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 146,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,996 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $229.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 12,775 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36B for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.