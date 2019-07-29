Kames Capital Plc Boosted American Tower (AMT) Position; Mettler-toledo International (MTD) Shorts Down By 8.56%

Kames Capital Plc increased American Tower Corporation (AMT) stake by 81.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kames Capital Plc acquired 201,872 shares as American Tower Corporation (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Kames Capital Plc holds 449,304 shares with $88.53M value, up from 247,432 last quarter. American Tower Corporation now has $90.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Mettler-toledo International Inc (NYSE:MTD) had a decrease of 8.56% in short interest. MTD’s SI was 706,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.56% from 773,100 shares previously. With 149,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Mettler-toledo International Inc (NYSE:MTD)’s short sellers to cover MTD’s short positions. The SI to Mettler-toledo International Inc’s float is 2.92%. The stock decreased 1.97% or $15.57 during the last trading session, reaching $775.11. About 334,816 shares traded or 96.85% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity. Lara Gustavo also sold $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 12. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 7 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & Com has 1.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation holds 0.02% or 441 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,980 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,475 shares. 4,367 were reported by Argent. Bartlett Ltd Company owns 146,775 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,261 shares. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.67M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.18% or 86,351 shares. Covey Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.06% or 53,211 shares. Osborne Capital Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,120 shares.

Kames Capital Plc decreased Two Harbors Investment Corp. stake by 258,122 shares to 613,860 valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 125,683 shares and now owns 291,655 shares. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) was reduced too.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.23 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 37.35 P/E ratio. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt stated it has 7,168 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Mitchell Capital Commerce holds 2.17% or 8,510 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc owns 3,590 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.06% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 33,190 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Brown Advisory Inc reported 87,298 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 453 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,092 shares. National Bank Of Mellon invested in 358,810 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 525 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 92 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Magloth Christian on Tuesday, February 12. $4.78M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH. Another trade for 5,755 shares valued at $3.83M was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 the insider FILLIOL OLIVER A sold $22.59M. On Tuesday, February 12 SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 1,100 shares. Chu Wah-Hui sold 384 shares worth $255,744.