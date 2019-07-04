Kaman (KAMN) Valuation Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; North Run Capital LP Stake in Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Cut as Stock Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (KAMN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 113,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 785,006 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.88 million, down from 898,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kaman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 37,758 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 15.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 806,788 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION

Analysts await Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. KAMN’s profit will be $17.32 million for 25.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Kaman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 242,379 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $50.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 29,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold KAMN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.28 million shares or 4.22% less from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 42,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 36,641 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 313 shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc Inc owns 552,037 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 15,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 814,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 275 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,652 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,672 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.39 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital accumulated 48,100 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 64,200 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 7,019 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. Warren Denise Wilder bought $33,809 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Thursday, February 28. BROMLEY MARCUS E had bought 3,490 shares worth $24,915 on Tuesday, February 26. 7,500 shares valued at $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M on Tuesday, February 19. 5,000 shares valued at $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S on Tuesday, February 19. The insider BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought $138,990. On Tuesday, February 19 SEWARD JAMES R bought $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 10,000 shares.