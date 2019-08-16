Kaman (KAMN) to pay $0.20 on Oct 10, 2019; Cardinal Health (CAH)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 266 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 218 decreased and sold their equity positions in Cardinal Health Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 256.66 million shares, down from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cardinal Health Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 162 Increased: 199 New Position: 67.

Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:KAMN) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Kaman Corp’s current price of $54.85 translates into 0.36% yield. Kaman Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 126,101 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 2.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.52 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 9.27 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.04M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. for 119,800 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 469,200 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. has 2.38% invested in the company for 100,082 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Management Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.93 million shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $126,463 activity. Shares for $126,463 were bought by Keating Neal J on Monday, August 5.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through two business divisions, Distribution and Aerospace. It has a 29.33 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.