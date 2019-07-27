Kaman (KAMN) Stock Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $4.85 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (KAMN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 113,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 785,006 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.88 million, down from 898,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kaman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.41. About 74,460 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 15.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 37,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.87 million, up from 496,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 8.60 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Blue Financial Cap Inc holds 0.61% or 8,946 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 8,577 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank reported 96,324 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo owns 167,227 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 81,907 shares. Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or has 29,675 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors accumulated 67,951 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Moreover, Cs Mckee LP has 0.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moody Bankshares Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 116,694 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 37,638 shares stake. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa invested in 0.05% or 3,760 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 2,700 shares. Btr Mgmt invested 2.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,298 shares to 400,696 shares, valued at $56.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,527 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Eq (DXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold KAMN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.28 million shares or 4.22% less from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 444,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,329 are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 1.24% or 2.77 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 21,969 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 3,804 shares. 4,463 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Balyasny Asset Mgmt invested in 7,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 81,620 shares. Sageworth Com has 800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 23,002 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,580 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 27,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 18,924 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 6,791 shares to 377,836 shares, valued at $89.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).