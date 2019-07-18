Kaman Corporation (KAMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation 60 0.91 N/A 1.93 30.71 Raytheon Company 177 1.79 N/A 10.72 16.54

Table 1 highlights Kaman Corporation and Raytheon Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Raytheon Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kaman Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Kaman Corporation is currently more expensive than Raytheon Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kaman Corporation and Raytheon Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7% Raytheon Company 0.00% 27.1% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Kaman Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. In other hand, Raytheon Company has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kaman Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Raytheon Company is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Kaman Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Raytheon Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaman Corporation and Raytheon Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Raytheon Company 0 4 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Raytheon Company’s average target price is $204.2, while its potential upside is 15.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaman Corporation and Raytheon Company are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 78.5% respectively. Kaman Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Raytheon Company has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaman Corporation -3% -2.52% -2.7% 0.99% -15.22% 5.38% Raytheon Company -0.92% -3% -2.02% -5.71% -15.25% 15.6%

For the past year Kaman Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Raytheon Company.

Summary

Raytheon Company beats Kaman Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.