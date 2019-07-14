Kaman Corporation (KAMN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaman Corporation has 92.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Kaman Corporation has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kaman Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.50% 3.70% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation N/A 60 30.71 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

Kaman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Kaman Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kaman Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kaman Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaman Corporation -3% -2.52% -2.7% 0.99% -15.22% 5.38% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

Liquidity

Kaman Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Kaman Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. Kaman Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaman Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that Kaman Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kaman Corporation’s peers are 8.93% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

Kaman Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kaman Corporation’s competitors beat Kaman Corporation.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.