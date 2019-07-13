Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.90 N/A 0.55 10.60 MediWound Ltd. 5 26.02 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kamada Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Analyst Ratings

Kamada Ltd. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 264.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Kamada Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 27.75%. Comparatively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. was more bullish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.