Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.69 N/A 0.64 8.80 Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.47 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kamada Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kamada Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 137.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kamada Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.39% and 69.5%. Kamada Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 27.75%. Competitively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.