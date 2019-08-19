Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Reaches $5.31 Formed H&S; BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (BSDGF) Sellers Increased By 53.68% Their Shorts

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) formed H&S with $4.83 target or 9.00% below today’s $5.31 share price. Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has $213.25 million valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 24,159 shares traded. Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has declined 0.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical KMDA News: 23/04/2018 – Kamada: Won’t Be Able to Inititate Phase 3 Trial Until FDA Communication Concluded and IND Approved; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD KMDA.TA SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 TO 17 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Announce KEDRAB® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]) Now Shipping; Distribution Timed to Meet Spring; 20/04/2018 – New Research on the Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Drugs Marketl Technavio; 15/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD KMDA.TA SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $116 MLN TO $120 MLN; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 20/04/2018 New Research on the Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Drugs Market| Technavio; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL

BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:BSDGF) had an increase of 53.68% in short interest. BSDGF’s SI was 9.04M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 53.68% from 5.88M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 45188 days are for BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:BSDGF)’s short sellers to cover BSDGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.33 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing products, and non-down apparel products. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Non-Down Apparels, and Diversified apparels. It has a 33 P/E ratio. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing non-seasonal apparels, including menswear, underwear, and casual wear.

Another recent and important Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bosideng: A Hidden Gem Alternative To Moncler – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2014.