Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Is At $5.16 Formed Wedge; Gotham Asset Management Cut Its Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) stake by 71.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 94,739 shares as Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO)’s stock rose 3.23%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 38,157 shares with $585,000 value, down from 132,896 last quarter. Kronos Worldwide Inc now has $1.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 311,079 shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) formed wedge down with $4.75 target or 8.00% below today’s $5.16 share price. Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has $211.70M valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 7,241 shares traded. Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has declined 0.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical KMDA News: 15/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE OF $116 MLN TO $120 MLN IN TOTAL REVENUES FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD KMDA.TA SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $116 MLN TO $120 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Announce KEDRAB® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]) Now Shipping; Distribution Timed to Meet Spring; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA: FDA ISSUED RESPONSE LETTER ON PROPOSED PHASE 3 PROTOCOL; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS & AN UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 23/04/2018 – Kamada Received Feedback from FDA on Proposed Phase 3 Protocol for Inhaled Alpha-1-Antitrypsin for Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitry; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 15/05/2018 – Kamada Ltd. Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments of $47.9M at March 31; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL

Analysts await Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. KMDA’s profit will be $3.69M for 14.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Kamada Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 103,440 shares to 140,153 valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 12,936 shares and now owns 179,012 shares. Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) was raised too.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KRONOS Worldwide declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.