Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Is At $5.16 Formed Wedge; ETHEMA HEALTH CORPORATION (GRST) SI Decreased By 21.9%

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) formed wedge down with $5.01 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.16 share price. Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has $211.70M valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 5,299 shares traded. Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has declined 0.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical KMDA News: 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD – KEDRAB HAS BEEN LAUNCHED IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 15/05/2018 – Kamada Ltd. Sees FY18 Rev $116M-$120M; 15/05/2018 – Kamada Ltd. 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Announce KEDRAB® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]) Now Shipping; Distribution Timed to Meet; 15/05/2018 – Kamada Ltd. Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments of $47.9M at March 31; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD KMDA.TA SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 TO 17 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Announce KEDRAB® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]) Now Shipping; Distribution Timed to Meet Spring

ETHEMA HEALTH CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GRST) had a decrease of 21.9% in short interest. GRST’s SI was 8,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.9% from 10,500 shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 1 days are for ETHEMA HEALTH CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GRST)’s short sellers to cover GRST’s short positions. The stock decreased 18.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.045. About 35,637 shares traded or 282.41% up from the average. Ethema Health Corporation (OTCMKTS:GRST) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. KMDA’s profit will be $3.69 million for 14.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Kamada Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Ethema Health Corporation provides addiction and aftercare treatment services. The company has market cap of $6.58 million. It also engages in the real estate business. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017.