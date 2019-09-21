Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.69 N/A 0.64 8.80 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kamada Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kamada Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.39% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. has 13.4% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kamada Ltd. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.