Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

Both Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.89 N/A 0.55 10.60 United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.12 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kamada Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kamada Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kamada Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average price target is $136.14, while its potential upside is 75.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 27.75% are Kamada Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.