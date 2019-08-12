Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.86 N/A 0.64 8.80 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kamada Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kamada Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Kamada Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 83.25% and its average price target is $28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 27.75% of Kamada Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kamada Ltd. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.