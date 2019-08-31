Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kamada Ltd. has 25.39% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Kamada Ltd. has 27.75% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kamada Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kamada Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. N/A 6 8.80 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Kamada Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Kamada Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kamada Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Kamada Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kamada Ltd.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Kamada Ltd.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.