Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Comparing side by side

Both Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.90 N/A 0.55 10.60 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kamada Ltd. and Equillium Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kamada Ltd. and Equillium Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kamada Ltd. and Equillium Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.2% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats Equillium Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.