Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Comparing side by side

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.78 N/A 0.64 8.80 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.22 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kamada Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kamada Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 112.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Kamada Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.