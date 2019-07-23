Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Contrasting side by side

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.95 N/A 0.55 10.60 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.30 N/A -7.88 0.00

Demonstrates Kamada Ltd. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kamada Ltd. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 66.25% and its consensus target price is $127.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kamada Ltd. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.39% and 89.3%. About 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. had bullish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.