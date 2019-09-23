KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 15.41 N/A -1.41 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 210.71 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 107.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, uniQure N.V. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 127.11% at a $31 average target price. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 65.63%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 78.8%. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.