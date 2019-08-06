KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

As Biotechnology businesses, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.84 N/A -1.41 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 113.04% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $33. Meanwhile, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 681.25%. The data provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.