KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.18 N/A -1.41 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 202.92 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 111.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 67.4%. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.