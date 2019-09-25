KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

As Biotechnology companies, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 14.55 N/A -1.41 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $31, and a 140.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.