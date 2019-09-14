KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.23 N/A -1.41 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.19 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility & Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.07 and it happens to be 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.71 beta which makes it 171.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 116.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.