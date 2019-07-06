KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.92 N/A -0.98 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.25 beta indicates that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 3.31 beta is the reason why it is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.77% and an $35 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. About 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.