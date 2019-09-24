KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

As Biotechnology businesses, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 15.42 N/A -1.41 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.82 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $31, and a 126.94% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.