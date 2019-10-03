KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65,127,175.37% -24.9% -19.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 484,022,424.67% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 176.54% upside potential and an average target price of $31. On the other hand, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 118.12% and its average target price is $26. Based on the data given earlier, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics plc, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.