KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.72M -1.41 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65,764,546.68% -24.9% -19.1% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 107.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 176.05% at a $31 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 11.6%. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.