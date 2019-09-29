KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64,224,422.44% -24.9% -19.1% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 962,745,359.86% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 107.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 161.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 51.3%. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.